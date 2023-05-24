Last Updated:

West Bengal Class 12th Topper Shubhrangshu Sarkar Scores 99.2%; Result Direct Link Here

West Bengal class 12 Toppers: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the West Bengal Higher Secondary Results 2023 today.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
west bengal class 12 toppers

Image: PTI


The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) Results 2023 today. Shubhrangshu Sarkar has become the state topper. He has secured 99.2 % marks and topped the West Bengal class 12 exam. 

Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check their WB uccha madhyamik results online. The links to check WB HS Results 2023 will be activated at 12.30 pm on May 24. The results will be available on the official website of WBCHSE on wbresults.nic.in. 

Direct link to check WBCHSE HS results 2023

The West Bengal HS Results 2023 were announced in a press conference at 12 noon today. This year, the overall pass percentage in WB HS examination is 89.25% As per the details shared by WBCHSE, this year a total of 8.5 lakh candidates had registered for the WBCHSE HS exam out of which 8.3 lakh appeared in the exam. A total of 7.3 lakh candidates have passed the WB class 12th examination.

WBCHSE HS Result 2023: West Bengal class 12 result out LIVE Updates

WB HS Results 2023: Boys outshine girls

Talking about the WBCHSE HS Results 2023, the board official said that this year boys have outscored girls in the class 12 exam with a higher pass percentage. A total of 91.86% of male candidates have passed the West Bengal class 12th examination and a total of 87.26% of female candidates have passed the WB HS examination.

List of websites to check West Bengal Class 12th Result 2023

  1. wbchse.nic.in
  2. wbresults.nic.in
  3. exametc.com
  4. www.results.shiksha
  5. www.indiaresults.com

How to check West Bengal WBCHSE HS Results 2023

  • Step 1: To check West Bengal class 12th results, candidates should go to the official website at wbresults.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the HS annual result link
  • Step 3: In the next step, key in the required login credentials 
  • Step 4: After entering the details, the West Bengal HS results will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Check and download your results
  • Step 6: Save it for future reference
READ | UPSC civil services final result 2022 OUT; Ishita Kishore bags AIR-1 to become UPSC topper
READ | JAC 10th result 2023 Out; 95.38% pass; Here's how to check Jharkhand board matric result
READ | UPSC civil services result 2022 Highlights: Check UPSC Mains optional subjects chosen by toppers
READ | West Bengal class 12 result 2023: Where and How to check WBCHSE HS Result on website, app
READ | West Bengal class 12 Results 2023 LIVE Updates: 89.25% pass, Subharangshu Sarkar tops

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT