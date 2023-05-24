West Bengal Class 12th Topper Shubhrangshu Sarkar Scores 99.2%; Result Direct Link Here

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) Results 2023 today. Shubhrangshu Sarkar has become the state topper. He has secured 99.2 % marks and topped the West Bengal class 12 exam.

Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check their WB uccha madhyamik results online. The links to check WB HS Results 2023 will be activated at 12.30 pm on May 24. The results will be available on the official website of WBCHSE on wbresults.nic.in.

The West Bengal HS Results 2023 were announced in a press conference at 12 noon today. This year, the overall pass percentage in WB HS examination is 89.25% As per the details shared by WBCHSE, this year a total of 8.5 lakh candidates had registered for the WBCHSE HS exam out of which 8.3 lakh appeared in the exam. A total of 7.3 lakh candidates have passed the WB class 12th examination.

WB HS Results 2023: Boys outshine girls

Talking about the WBCHSE HS Results 2023, the board official said that this year boys have outscored girls in the class 12 exam with a higher pass percentage. A total of 91.86% of male candidates have passed the West Bengal class 12th examination and a total of 87.26% of female candidates have passed the WB HS examination.

List of websites to check West Bengal Class 12th Result 2023

wbchse.nic.in wbresults.nic.in exametc.com www.results.shiksha www.indiaresults.com

How to check West Bengal WBCHSE HS Results 2023