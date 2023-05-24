West Bengal Class 12 Results 2023 LIVE Updates: 89.25% Pass, Subharangshu Sarkar Tops

Quick links:
WBCHSE HS result link is now active. Click here for the direct link to check WB HS results 2023.
A total of 87 students have made their place in the top-10 rank list of candidates in WB HS results 2023.
3 students have secured 4th rank by scoring 493 marks, 98.6%.
4 students have scored 98.8% marks to become the 3rd topper this year. They score 494 marks out of 500.
East Midnapore students have performed the best with in district-wise result with a pass percentage of 95.75 percent.
Shushma Khan of Bankura Bong Vidyalya and Abu Sama Ramkrishna Pramod Dasgupta Memorial School scored 495 out 500 - 99% to become 2nd toppers.
Subharangshu Sarkar of Narendrapur Ramkrishna School has become state topper with 99.2 %
Boys have outperformed girls. 91.86% of boys have passed while 87.26% of girls passed.
Sneha Nepali has become topper among Nepali students with 93% marks
Md. Asan becomes topper among Urdu language students. He scored 97.2% marks. He is a student of Kolkata Madras.
8.5 lakh registered for the exam
8.2 lakh appeared for the exam
7 lakh 37k 807 passed
89.25% pass percentage
Candidates who are not satisfied with their result can apply for scrutiny or review from May 31 onwards.
8.5 lakh students appeared for the West Bengal class 12th exam.
WBCHSE has announced the WB HS or class 12th results 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their Uchha Madhyamik results after 12:30 pm.
Last year, boys outperformed girls in the class 12 results. 90.19% of boys passed the West Bengal HS examination while 86.9% of girls candidates passed the examination.
WBCHSE will begin the press conference to announce WB HS results at 12 pm at the Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the council.
Students can check their results on a mobile app as well. They will have to go to Google PlayStore and download the 'WBCHSE Results 2023’ application to check the WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2023
Around 8 lakh students appeared for the West Bengal class 12th exams 2023.
West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik exams were conducted from March 14 to March 27, 2023.
Candidates who took the West Bengal Class 12 exam will be able to obtain their original mark sheet, passing certificate and other related documents after May 31. The documents will be distributed among the heads of the Institutions or their authorised representative on May 31, 2023 from 11 am onwards through distribution camps.
Step 1: In order to check West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik results, candidates should go to the official website at wbresults.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the result link
Step 3: In the next step, enter the required credentials
Step 4: Post entering the details, the West Bengal results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Check and download your results
Step 6: Save it for future reference
WBCHSE officials will announce the results, pass percentage, number of candidates appeared and passed and toppers list in the press conference.
WBCHSE will begin the press conference for Higher Secondary result declaration soon at 12 noon.
WBCHSE HS results 2023 will be declared today, May 24 at 12 noon. The result will be announced in a press conference. Read the full story here.