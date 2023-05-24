Last Updated:

West Bengal Class 12 Results 2023 LIVE Updates: 89.25% Pass, Subharangshu Sarkar Tops

WBCHSE HS Results 2023 LIVE Updates: West Bengal class 12th results are declared today. The result links will be able online after 12:30 pm. Students who appeared for the West Bengal HS exams for science, arts, or commerce streams will be able to check their scores on the official website- wbresults.nic.in. Check latest updates on result link, steps to check, toppers & pass percent.

west bengal hs result 2023

12:42 IST, May 24th 2023
WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Direct link active

WBCHSE HS result link is now active. Click here for the direct link to check WB HS results 2023.

12:40 IST, May 24th 2023
87 students in top-10 list

A total of 87 students have made their place in the top-10 rank list of candidates in WB HS results 2023.

12:40 IST, May 24th 2023
3 students in 4th rank scored 98.6% marks

3 students have secured 4th rank by scoring 493 marks, 98.6%.

  1. Srijita Basak
  2. Narendranath Banerjee
  3. Prerona Pal
12:40 IST, May 24th 2023
WB HS 3rd toppers score 98.8%

4 students have scored 98.8% marks to become the 3rd topper this year. They score 494 marks out of 500.

  1. Chandrabindu Maity
  2. Anusua Saha
  3. Piyali Das
  4. Shreya Mallik
12:31 IST, May 24th 2023
East Midnapore students performs the best

East Midnapore students have performed the best with in district-wise result with a pass percentage of 95.75 percent.

12:28 IST, May 24th 2023
2 students score 99% to become 2nd topper

Shushma Khan of Bankura Bong Vidyalya and Abu Sama Ramkrishna Pramod Dasgupta Memorial School scored 495 out 500 - 99% to become 2nd toppers. 

 

12:28 IST, May 24th 2023
Subharangshu Sarkar tops with 99.2%

Subharangshu Sarkar of Narendrapur Ramkrishna School has become state topper with 99.2 %

12:28 IST, May 24th 2023
Boys outshine girls in WB HS Results

Boys have outperformed girls. 91.86% of boys have passed while 87.26% of girls passed.

 

12:23 IST, May 24th 2023
Sneha Nepali tops among Nepali students with 93%

Sneha Nepali has become topper among Nepali students with 93% marks

12:23 IST, May 24th 2023
Md. Asan tops with 97.2%

Md. Asan becomes topper among Urdu language students. He scored 97.2% marks. He is a student of Kolkata Madras. 

12:15 IST, May 24th 2023
89.25% of students pass

8.5 lakh registered for the exam

8.2 lakh appeared for the exam

7 lakh 37k 807 passed

89.25% pass percentage

12:15 IST, May 24th 2023
Post-publication result scrutiny, review from May 31

Candidates who are not satisfied with their result can apply for scrutiny or review from May 31 onwards. 

12:15 IST, May 24th 2023
8.5 lakh students appeared for the exam

8.5 lakh students appeared for the West Bengal class 12th exam. 

12:04 IST, May 24th 2023
West Bengal class 12th results declared

WBCHSE has announced the WB HS or class 12th results 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their Uchha Madhyamik results after 12:30 pm. 

11:56 IST, May 24th 2023
Boys outshone girls in West Bengal class 12 results 2022

Last year, boys outperformed girls in the class 12 results. 90.19% of boys passed the West Bengal HS examination while 86.9% of girls candidates passed the examination.

11:46 IST, May 24th 2023
WBCHSE press conference to begin shortly

WBCHSE will begin the press conference to announce WB HS results at 12 pm at the Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the council.

11:43 IST, May 24th 2023
How to check West Bengal class 12th results on app

Students can check their results on a mobile app as well. They will have to go to Google PlayStore and download the 'WBCHSE Results 2023’ application to check the WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2023

11:33 IST, May 24th 2023
Around 8 lakh candidates took the WB HS Exam 2023

Around 8 lakh students appeared for the West Bengal class 12th exams 2023. 

11:33 IST, May 24th 2023
West Bengal class 12th exam dates

West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik exams were conducted from March 14 to March 27, 2023. 

11:26 IST, May 24th 2023
WBCHSE original mark sheet to be available on May 31

Candidates who took the West Bengal Class 12 exam will be able to obtain their original mark sheet, passing certificate and other related documents after May 31. The documents will be distributed among the heads of the Institutions or their authorised representative on May 31, 2023 from 11 am onwards through distribution camps. 

 

11:22 IST, May 24th 2023
List of websites to check West Bengal HS Result 2023
  1. wbchse.nic.in
  2. wbresults.nic.in
  3. exametc.com
  4. www.results.shiksha
  5. www.indiaresults.com
11:22 IST, May 24th 2023
WBCHSE HS results | Here's how to check the West Bengal Class 12th Results

Step 1: In order to check West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik results, candidates should go to the official website at wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the result link

Step 3: In the next step, enter the required credentials 

Step 4: Post entering the details, the West Bengal results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download your results

Step 6: Save it for future reference

11:22 IST, May 24th 2023
What will happen in the WBCHSE press conference

WBCHSE officials will announce the results, pass percentage, number of candidates appeared and passed and toppers list in the press conference.

11:22 IST, May 24th 2023
WBCHSE to begin press conference shortly

WBCHSE will begin the press conference for Higher Secondary result declaration soon at 12 noon. 

11:22 IST, May 24th 2023
WBCHSE HS Results 2023 today

WBCHSE HS results 2023 will be declared today, May 24 at 12 noon. The result will be announced in a press conference. Read the full story here.

