West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check WBBSE Class 10th Results

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the WB Madhyamik class 10th result 2022 today at 9 am. Candidates who have appeared for the WBBSE Madhyamik exam will be able to check their results online after 10 am. A list of official and third-party websites to check WB Madhyamik Result 2022 online has been provided below. The results were announced by WBBSE President today through a press conference.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) conducted the Madhyamik examination from March 7 to 16 in single shifts. Last year, WBBSE could not conduct Madhyamik exams and evaluated students using an alternative assessment scheme due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the year 2021, a total of 10,79,749 candidates registered themselves for the Madhyamik exam, and a total of 79 students scored 697 marks, meaning that the pass percentage was 100%.