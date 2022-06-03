West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check WBBSE Class 10th Results

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the WB Madhyamik class 10th result 2022 today at 9 am. Candidates who have appeared for the WBBSE Madhyamik exam will be able to check their results online after 10 am. A list of official and third-party websites to check WB Madhyamik Result 2022 online has been provided below. The results were announced by WBBSE President today through a press conference.

Follow WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 LIVE Updates here

Click here to check West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022

List of websites to check WBBSE 10th Result 2022

wbbse.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

indiaresults.com

www.results.shiksha

www.schools9.com

www.fastresult.in

exametc.com

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) conducted the Madhyamik examination from March 7 to 16 in single shifts. Last year, WBBSE could not conduct Madhyamik exams and evaluated students using an alternative assessment scheme due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the year 2021, a total of 10,79,749 candidates registered themselves for the Madhyamik exam, and a total of 79 students scored 697 marks, meaning that the pass percentage was 100%.

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022