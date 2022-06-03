Last Updated:

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check WBBSE Class 10th Results

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 has been declared today at 9am. Here's a list of websites to check WB Madhyamik or class 10th result online. Full details here

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the WB Madhyamik class 10th result 2022 today at 9 am. Candidates who have appeared for the WBBSE Madhyamik exam will be able to check their results online after 10 am. A list of official and third-party websites to check WB Madhyamik Result 2022 online has been provided below. The results were announced by WBBSE President today through a press conference. 

List of websites to check WBBSE 10th Result 2022

  • wbbse.wb.gov.in
  • wbresults.nic.in
  • indiaresults.com
  • www.results.shiksha
  • www.schools9.com
  • www.fastresult.in
  • exametc.com

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) conducted the Madhyamik examination from March 7 to 16 in single shifts. Last year, WBBSE could not conduct Madhyamik exams and evaluated students using an alternative assessment scheme due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the year 2021, a total of 10,79,749 candidates registered themselves for the Madhyamik exam, and a total of 79 students scored 697 marks, meaning that the pass percentage was 100%. 

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022

  • Step 1: To check the WB Madhyamik result, candidates need to visit the official website of the board - wbbse.wb.gov.in or any of the websites listed above
  • Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the WB Madhyamilk result 2022 link
  • Step 3: A new page will open on the screen.
  • Step 4: Candidates are then required to enter their roll number and date of birth.
  • Step 5: Click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 6: The result of WB Madhyamik 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 7: Take a printout of the result for future needs. 
