WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 LIVE Updates: WB Madhyamik Result Shortly

How to check WB Madhyamil Result 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website of WBBSE at www.wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, search and look at the latest news section

Step 3: Then click on the link that reads 'WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022'

Step 4: In the next step, enter the 11-digit roll number and date of birth for login

Step 5: Post logging in, the class 10 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the result, download the PDF of the Madhyamik Marksheet 2022

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference