Last Updated:

WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 LIVE Updates: WB Madhyamik Result Shortly

WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 Live Updates: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the class 10th result 2022 at 9 am on June 3. Board President will announce the results in a press conference. Follow this blog for latest updates on WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2022, steps to check, direct link, pass percentage and more.

Written By
Nandini Verma
wbbse west bengal madhyamik result

Image: PTI

pointer
08:38 IST, June 3rd 2022
How to check West Bengal class 10 results via app

The WB Madhyamik result 2022 will also be uploaded on the WBBSE official app baned 'Madhyamik Results 2022'. The West Bengal Class 10 result 2022 will be released at 9 am.  Candidates can download the app and check their results. 

pointer
08:34 IST, June 3rd 2022
How to check WB Madhyamil Result 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website of WBBSE at www.wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, search and look at the latest news section

Step 3: Then click on the link that reads 'WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022'

Step 4: In the next step, enter the 11-digit roll number and date of birth for login

Step 5: Post logging in, the class 10 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the result, download the PDF of the Madhyamik Marksheet 2022

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

pointer
08:34 IST, June 3rd 2022
How to check WB Madhyamil Result 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website of WBBSE at www.wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, search and look at the latest news section

Step 3: Then click on the link that reads 'WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022'

Step 4: In the next step, enter the 11-digit roll number and date of birth for login

Step 5: Post logging in, the class 10 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the result, download the PDF of the Madhyamik Marksheet 2022

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

pointer
08:32 IST, June 3rd 2022
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 press conference to begin shortly

In just a few minutes, WBBSE will start its press conference to announce the WB Madhyamik Result. Stay here for all the updates. 

pointer
08:32 IST, June 3rd 2022
West Bengal class 10th result: What will be announced in the press conference

WBBSE President will release the Madhyamik Results 2022 and announce the topper list, pass percentage and other result statistics in the press conference today. 

pointer
08:32 IST, June 3rd 2022
WB Madhyamik Result 2022 to be announced in a press conference

West Bengal Board class 10th result 2022 will be announced in a press conference arranged by WBBSE today. The Board chairman will announce the result details and topper list at 9 am. 

pointer
08:32 IST, June 3rd 2022
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 shortly

In less than half an hour, WBBSE will declare the West Bengal Madhyamik Results 2022. Stay here for latest updates.

pointer
08:32 IST, June 3rd 2022
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 Date and Time

West Bengal Board will declare the WB Madhyamik Result 2022 today. The results will be announced at 9 am on June 3. 

Tags: wbbse west bengal madhyamik result, WB Madhyamik result, west bengal madhyamik result
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND