West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik Result 2022 To Be Declared On June 10: See How To Check Result

West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik Result: The result date for the WBCHSE, or West Bengal 12th Result 2022, has been announced by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on June 3, 2022, via an official notice. As per the official information, the West Bengal HS Results 2022 will be announced on June 10, 2022. All those students who have appeared in the examination can check the WB 12th results by visiting the official websites - wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

The WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2022 were announced by the Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education and the HS results will be announced on June 10, 2022, for all the exams held from April 2 to 26, 2022. This time, students gave papers in the offline mode. Students must take note that, like previous years' trends, this year also the West Bengal HS Result 2022 will be announced via a press conference first and will then be available on the official websites to download.

West Bengal Class 12 Results | Follow these steps to check WB HS Result 2022

Step 1: To check or download the WB Result 2022, candidates need to visit any of the official websites -- wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik Result 2022 (ONCE DECLARED)

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and click on the submit option.

Step 5: Your WB Class 12th result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Here's how to check WBSCHSE HS Results via SMS

To get the WBCHSE Uchiha Madhyamik Result 2022 on SMS, type ‘WB12 Roll Number’ and send it to 56070 or 5676750.

WBCHSE HS Result 2022

Approximately 7 lakh students are waiting for their WBCHSE 12th HS results 2022 to be declared. As expected, based on past trends, WBCHSE will release the results by the second week of June. Please keep an eye on the official website for more updates. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

