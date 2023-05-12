Last Updated:

"You Will Shine!" PM Modi Congratulates 'Exam Warriors' After CBSE Results 2023

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi congratulated the 'exam warriors' after the declaration of CBSE Board Results 2023 today, May 12. Read his message here.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
PM Modi

Image: ANI


Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi congratulated the 'exam warriors' after the declaration of CBSE Board Results 2023 today, May 12. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 12th results at 10:45 am and class 10th results at 1:25 pm on May 12. A total of 38 lakh students who took the CBSE board exams this year got their results today. 

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

PM Modi congratulates students after CBSE Results 2023

Congratulating the students PM Modi tweeted, "I congratulate all the #ExamWarriors who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. I am proud of these youngsters for their hard work and determination. I also congratulate their parents and teachers for their monumental role in the success of the youngsters." 

Encouraging those students who could not pass the exam or scored fewer marks, PM Modi wrote, "I would like to tell those bright youngsters who feel they could have done better in the Class XII exams - you have so much more to look forward to in the coming times. One set of exams doesn’t define you. Harness your talents in areas you are passionate about. You will shine!"
 

READ | CBSE Results 2023: How to calculate percentage from CBSE class 12th CGPA marks

 

 

READ | CBSE class 12 results 2023: Rechecking, Re-evaluation portal to open on May 16; Steps here
READ | CBSE 12th results 2023: Trivandrum students perform best, Pass percent of Prayagraj lowest
READ | CBSE 10th Results 2023 Declared; Here's direct link to download CBSE Class 10 mark sheet
READ | CBSE Class 10 result 2023 out: 93.12% pass, Girls outshine boys; 99.91% pass in Kerala
COMMENT