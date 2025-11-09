Final Results Of MPPSC State Service Exam 2023 Declared

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final results of the State Service Examination 2023. The names of applicants chosen for different Group A and Group B administrative positions are listed. The directives from the Madhya Pradesh High Court regarding multiple exam-related petitions were incorporated into the final selection list, which was released in compliance with the government order.

According to the Commission, candidates' preferences, category-wise reservations, and merit have all been taken into consideration when making selections. The MPPSC notification states that the State Service Exam 2023 Preliminary Exam took place on December 17, 2023.

The interview and personality test were held in July 2025 after the Main Examination, which took place from March 11 to 16, 2024. After all evaluations were finished and the High Court's directives were included, the outcome was announced on November 8, 2025. The results were prepared in accordance with the State Service Rules and norms, as per the MPPSC.

According to government policy, candidates chosen through the open (unreserved) category based on merit have been balanced against unreserved seats. The official MPPSC website, mppsc.mp.gov.in, has the complete selection list and roll numbers of the selected candidates.

