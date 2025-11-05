UP Board exam dates announced, Class 10 and 12 exams to begin from February 18

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the dates for Class 10 and 12 exams for the academic year 2025-2026.

According to the schedule, both the exams of the Uttar Pradesh Board are scheduled to be held from February 18. The exams will conclude on March 12. The exams will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, and the evening shift will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.

The first paper of Class 10 exam is General Hindi in the morning session and Hindi in the evening session.

The first paper of Class 12 exam is also General Hindi in the morning shift. While the last paper for Class 10 students on March 12 is Agriculture, the last paper for Class 12 students is Computer.

Advertisement

Class 10's English exam will take place on February 23 (Monday), while Sanskrit exam will be held on Thursday (February 26).

Mathematics exam will take place on February 27 (Friday) and Computer exam will take place on February 28 (Saturday).

Advertisement

The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will take place across thousands of centres in Uttar Pradesh, with a total of 52,30,297 students registered. Of these, 27,50,945 candidates will appear for the Class 10 exams, while 24,79,352 have registered for the Class 12 exams.

How To Download Time Table

Students can download their time tables by visiting the UP Board's website https://www.upmsp.edu.in/ . After opening the website, students will have to click on the UP Board 10th and 12th datesheet 2026 PDF link. Upon opening the link, a PDF copy of the time table will be available for download.