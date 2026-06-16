From Jail to Exam Hall: Court Allows NEET Paper Leak Key Accused Yash Yadav to Take Re-Test On June 21

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday permitted Yash Yadav, one of the accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case, to appear in the upcoming re-examination while remaining in judicial custody, observing that the right to education is a fundamental right.

The court permitted Yadav to appear for the NEET-UG re-test and attend his sister's wedding while remaining in judicial custody. He will be escorted by authorities from jail to both locations and brought back after the events. The court noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) had not objected to the request and had already provided an admit card to the accused.

Yadav had applied to the Rouse Avenue Court for 15 days of interim bail to appear in the NEET-UG re-examination and attend his sister's wedding.

Court says right to education is a fundamental right

However, when the case came up for hearing on June 12, the court adjourned the plea, ruling it premature.

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At the time, the court noted that Yadav had not yet received an admit card for the June 21 examination and scheduled a hearing on June 16. On June 2, the court granted Yadav's motion for permission to keep books with him while preparing for the NEET-UG examination.

NTA raises no objection, issues admit card to accused

The court noted that the NTA had not objected to Yadav's request to present in the examination. It further stated that the agency had already granted his admit card, allowing him to sit for the re-test while in detention.

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Yadav is one of the 13 people arrested in connection with the suspected paper leak. Investigators say he was nabbed in Gurugram, Haryana, after obtaining a leaked question paper from 27-year-old BAMS student Shubham Khairnar.

Investigators said Yadav sold the paper to Jaipur resident Mangilal Biwal, also known as Mangilal Khatik, for ₹10 lakh. The investigation further claimed that the contract was contingent on at least 150 questions matching the actual NEET paper. During interrogation, Khairnar allegedly told investigators that he had sent the question paper electronically to Yadav and received ₹15 lakh in return.

CBI gets permission to question three key accused in jail

Meanwhile, the court extended judicial custody to several defendants, including Yash Yadav, Mangilal Khatik, Vikash Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Dhananjay Lokhande, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, Manoj Shirure, Tejas Shah, and Shubham Khairnar. The accused were brought before the court through videoconferencing.

In a similar development, a Delhi judge on Monday permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to examine three defendants in the case while they were still in jail.

The three accused are Manisha Sanjay Waghmare, Dhanunjay Nivrutti Lokhande, and Shubham Madhukar Khairnar. The CBI informed the court that they are crucial accused in the case and that more interrogation is necessary as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to sources, Waghmare will be questioned on June 17, Lokhande on June 18, and Khairnar on June 19.