From Sarli to Sainik School: How the Indian Army Paved the Way for Milli Yabi’s Dream | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Sarli, a quiet settlement perched near the inhospitable frontier of Arunachal Pradesh, is not a place usually associated with headlines. The roads are long, the schools are few, and every opportunity comes at a distance. Yet this unassuming border village of barely 1,500 residents is brimming with pride this monsoon, after 12‑year‑old Milli Yabi achieved something most in her village had only dared to imagine—gaining admission to Sainik School East Siang.

Growing Up on the Edge

Sarli, located around 350 kilometres away from Itanagar, life is hard here, and the terrain makes travel a test of patience and willpower. Education here has always struggled against the odds: poor connectivity, a lack of teachers, and hardly any access to coaching. But in the midst of these constraints, the Indian Army has always stood as more than just a security presence. For children, soldiers guarding the frontier serve as daily reminders of service, sacrifice, and discipline; many youngsters openly wish to wear the olive green themselves one day.

The Army Steps In

Spotting this aspiration, the Spear Corps of the Army decided in May 2024 to move beyond inspiration and provide hands-on support. They picked 33 students from different remote hamlets, including Sarli, and began preparing them for the fiercely competitive Sainik School entrance examinations.

This wasn’t a token effort. Over several months, the children went through a gruelling yet carefully structured regimen: 88 theory classes, 18 rounds of testing, regular counselling sessions and even a rare “Integration and Motivational Tour.” During this tour, the children met Arunachal Pradesh’s Governor and visited major institutions, events that broadened their mental horizons in a way no classroom ever could.

The soldiers didn’t just stop at academics. They walked the students through filling out documents, ensured all official requirements were in place, and physically escorted them to Itanagar in April 2025 so that nothing stood between them and the exam hall.

A Result That Made History

The gamble paid off handsomely. Of the 33 students trained under the programme, 32 cleared the national-level entrance exam—a staggering success rate few expected. Among them, Milli Yabi became the first to secure final admission, her selection letter to Sainik School East Siang arriving on 18 August 2025. Officials expect more names to be added to the list in the coming rounds of counselling.

Symbol of a Larger Dream

For Sarli, Milli’s admission is not just about one child. It’s a symbol that reinforces the belief that remote villages, often left out of the mainstream, can produce students capable of making their mark on national platforms. Her journey signals what persistence, and the right mentoring can deliver—that talent exists everywhere, often waiting only for a guiding hand.

For Milli herself, Sainik School is likely just the beginning. If she continues with the same determination, she could one day walk through the gates of the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla, carrying the hopes of her village along with her.

More Than Guarding the Border