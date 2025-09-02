Baby ‘Sneaks’ Onto Train Without Ticket, Melts Hearts Online | WATCH

Viral Video: A recent popular video demonstrates that there is something about babies that makes people smile and cheer right away. A months-old toddler can be seen comfortably resting on the lower berth of an air-conditioned coach of a train in the video, which has gone viral on social media.

"Ticket kaha hai?" the mother asks her baby at the start of the video. As the child delights in the train ride in his own charming manner, the scenario is filled with giggles, laughter, and pure innocence.

Cute Baby Video Viral

Where is Your Ticket?

His mother makes fun of him for traveling "without a ticket" in their lighthearted conversation. "Ticket kaha hai (Where is your ticket?)" is the first question the devoted mother asks her child in the video."Uthiye, ye meri seat hai, mamma kaha baithengi, papa kaha baithenge," she adds in a mischievous tone. The child reacts with pure laughter and a light in his eyes that we bet could warm even the coldest heart. What comes next are not words but pure feelings.

The Cutest Passenger on a Train Ever!

The baby's effortless ability to uplift the mood of the event is what makes the video so unique. As if well aware of the prank, the child laughs and kicks little legs in delight every time the mother asks the same question. The clip shows the purest expression of joy with his lively gestures, cutest smile, and the way he looks up at his mother. The mother is also unable to contain her laughter. In a kind, naive, and cozy moment, she keeps making fun of him for using the lower berth.

Internet Obsessed

Soon after the video was shared on social media, people babbled over the baby's cuteness in the comments section.

"His/her smile is very cute and adorable," one commenter wrote.

"The way she is saying uthiye and he is answering," another person said.

Another amusing remark said, "Teach me to be a cutie girl." "He stole my heart," one of the people confessed.