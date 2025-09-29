GATE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to October 6, Check How to Register

GATE Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has extended the registration period for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Crucially, they have waived the late fee. If you haven't applied yet, you now have until October 6 to complete your application on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

To submit their forms, applicants need to log in to the portal with their Enrolment ID and password.

GATE 2026: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for GATE 2026, candidates must have a bachelor's degree in engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities from a recognised institution. Students currently in the third year or higher of these degree courses are also eligible.

The qualification must be approved by the MoE/AICTE/UGC/UPSC as being equivalent to a B.E., B.Tech., B.Arch., or B. Planning degree, etc.

GATE 2026: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "Application Portal" link.

Step 3: Enter all your personal, academic, and other necessary details into the form.

Step 4: Upload and submit the required documents.

Step 5: Once submitted, you will be successfully registered for the GATE 2026 examination.

About GATE 2026:

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 is scheduled to take place over two weekends: February 7, 8, and February 14, 15, 2026 (Saturdays and Sundays). On each day, there will be two examination slots from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, and students can choose which one suits them.