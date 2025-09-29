Updated 29 September 2025 at 15:20 IST
GATE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to October 6, Check How to Register
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has extended the GATE 2026 registration deadline to October 6 with no late fee. Check details here.
GATE Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has extended the registration period for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Crucially, they have waived the late fee. If you haven't applied yet, you now have until October 6 to complete your application on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
To submit their forms, applicants need to log in to the portal with their Enrolment ID and password.
GATE 2026: Eligibility Criteria
To apply for GATE 2026, candidates must have a bachelor's degree in engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities from a recognised institution. Students currently in the third year or higher of these degree courses are also eligible.
The qualification must be approved by the MoE/AICTE/UGC/UPSC as being equivalent to a B.E., B.Tech., B.Arch., or B. Planning degree, etc.
GATE 2026: How to Register
Step 1: Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click the "Application Portal" link.
Step 3: Enter all your personal, academic, and other necessary details into the form.
Step 4: Upload and submit the required documents.
Step 5: Once submitted, you will be successfully registered for the GATE 2026 examination.
About GATE 2026:
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 is scheduled to take place over two weekends: February 7, 8, and February 14, 15, 2026 (Saturdays and Sundays). On each day, there will be two examination slots from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, and students can choose which one suits them.
GATE is a national-level exam designed to check a candidate's thorough understanding of various undergraduate subjects across fields such as engineering, technology, science, architecture, commerce, arts, and the humanities.
