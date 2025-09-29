Republic World
Updated 29 September 2025 at 15:20 IST

GATE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to October 6, Check How to Register

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has extended the GATE 2026 registration deadline to October 6 with no late fee. Check details here.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
GATE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended
GATE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended | Image: File Photo
GATE Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has extended the registration period for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Crucially, they have waived the late fee. If you haven't applied yet, you now have until October 6 to complete your application on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. 

To submit their forms, applicants need to log in to the portal with their Enrolment ID and password. 

GATE 2026: Eligibility Criteria 

To apply for GATE 2026, candidates must have a bachelor's degree in engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities from a recognised institution. Students currently in the third year or higher of these degree courses are also eligible.  

The qualification must be approved by the MoE/AICTE/UGC/UPSC as being equivalent to a B.E., B.Tech., B.Arch., or B. Planning degree, etc. 

GATE 2026: How to Register  

Step 1: Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "Application Portal" link. 

Step 3: Enter all your personal, academic, and other necessary details into the form. 

Step 4: Upload and submit the required documents. 

Step 5: Once submitted, you will be successfully registered for the GATE 2026 examination. 

Direct Link to Register - GATE 2026

About GATE 2026:  

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 is scheduled to take place over two weekends: February 7, 8, and February 14, 15, 2026 (Saturdays and Sundays). On each day, there will be two examination slots from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, and students can choose which one suits them.  

GATE is a national-level exam designed to check a candidate's thorough understanding of various undergraduate subjects across fields such as engineering, technology, science, architecture, commerce, arts, and the humanities. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 29 September 2025 at 15:19 IST

