Updated 29 September 2025 at 12:47 IST
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Expected to Release Soon, Know How to Check
The RRB NTPC UG 2025 results are expected soon on the official website. Use your login details to check. The exam was held from August 7 to September 9 for 3,445 vacancies. The answer key was released on Sept 15.
Education News
- 2 min read
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the results for the NTPC Under Graduate 2025 exam shortly. Once the results are released, candidates can download them from the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.
Candidates will need to use their registration number and date of birth to log in and view their RRB NTPC undergraduate examination results for 2025.
The RRB has already released the answer key and response sheets for the exam on September 15, 2025. Candidates were given until September 20, 2025, to raise any objections against the answer key.
RRB NTPC UG 2025: Vacancy Details
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) aim to fill a total of 3,445 vacancies nationwide through this recruitment drive. This includes:
- 2,022 posts for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
- 990 posts for Junior Clerk cum Typist
- 361 posts for Account Clerk-cum-Typist
- 72 posts for Trains Clerk
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: How to Check
Step 1: Go to the official Railway Board website at rrbcdg.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the relevant link to view your score: either "NTPC Under Graduate Scorecard 2025" or "NTPC Under Graduate Result 2025".
Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, and the captcha code.
Step 4: Click the "Login" button; your result will then appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save your result for future use.
About RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025:
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) conducted the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) examination across various test centres nationwide on numerous dates between August 7 and September 9, 2025.
This exam was designed to be completed in 90 minutes and featured a total of 100 multiple-choice questions. The paper was structured into three main areas: General Awareness (40 questions), Mathematics (30 questions), and General Intelligence and Reasoning (30 questions). Candidates should note that a system of negative marking was in place, where one-third (1/3) of a mark was deducted for every incorrect answer.
Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj
Published On: 29 September 2025 at 12:47 IST