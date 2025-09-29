RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Expected to Release Soon, Know How to Check

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the results for the NTPC Under Graduate 2025 exam shortly. Once the results are released, candidates can download them from the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates will need to use their registration number and date of birth to log in and view their RRB NTPC undergraduate examination results for 2025.

The RRB has already released the answer key and response sheets for the exam on September 15, 2025. Candidates were given until September 20, 2025, to raise any objections against the answer key.

RRB NTPC UG 2025: Vacancy Details

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) aim to fill a total of 3,445 vacancies nationwide through this recruitment drive. This includes:

2,022 posts for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

990 posts for Junior Clerk cum Typist

361 posts for Account Clerk-cum-Typist

72 posts for Trains Clerk

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official Railway Board website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the relevant link to view your score: either "NTPC Under Graduate Scorecard 2025" or "NTPC Under Graduate Result 2025".

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, and the captcha code.

Step 4: Click the "Login" button; your result will then appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save your result for future use.

About RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025:

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) conducted the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) examination across various test centres nationwide on numerous dates between August 7 and September 9, 2025.