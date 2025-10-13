GATE 2026 Registration Deadline with Late Fee Ends Today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, Apply Now

GATE Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will close the GATE 2026 registration window (with a late fee) today, October 13, 2026. Candidates should note that this is the extended period for GATE 2026 registration. If you haven't applied yet, you can register via the link on the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Candidates who were unable to apply previously should use this chance to register before the deadline. As it's unlikely that IIT Guwahati will grant another extension, applicants are strongly advised not to wait until the last minute to submit their application.

GATE Registration 2026: Application Fee

The GATE 2026 application fee is based on the candidate's category and the registration period. Specifically, for Female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates (per test paper), the fee is Rs 1,000 during the regular period and increases to Rs 1,500 during the extended period.

For all other candidates (including foreign nationals, per test paper), the fee is Rs 2,000 for the regular period and rises to Rs 2,500 for the extended period. Candidates must submit the fee within the deadline to avoid unnecessary delays in their application process.

GATE 2026: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the Application Portal link.

Step 3: Complete the registration process and log in.

Step 4: Fill in the application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee.

Step 6: Submit the form and print a copy for your future reference.

About GATE 2026: