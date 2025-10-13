NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Expected Soon at mcc.nic.in, Check Details Here

NEET UG Seat Allotment 2025 Round 3: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) hasn't released the NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result yet. Once the results are available (or 'out'), candidates who participated in Round 3 will be able to check their seat allotment on the official website: mcc.nic.in.

Based on the inclusion of new seats, the MCC has extended the choice-filling period for Round 3 until 11:59 PM on 13 October 2025.

Following the seat allotment result, candidates who have been allocated a seat must report to their assigned colleges. They should bring all the required documents with them between 9 and 17 October 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Official Websites

Candidates can register and follow the counselling process on both the NTA official website and the official NEET website.

neet.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in

NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link to view the NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result.

Step 3: Enter your login details and submit.

Step 4: Check the seat allotment result shown on your screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy for your records.

NEET UG Counselling: How to Fill and Lock Choices

Step 1: Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "UG Medical" section.

Step 3: Next, under the "Candidate Activity Board", click on "New Registration 2025".

Step 4: Select your preferred colleges (or 'institutes') during the choice-filling stage and lock your choices.

Step 5: Your choices will then be successfully registered for the seat allotment process.

NEET UG Round 3 Counselling: 139 New Seats Added