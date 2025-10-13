Updated 13 October 2025 at 08:59 IST
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Expected Soon at mcc.nic.in, Check Details Here
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result soon on the official website. Here's how to check and all you need to know.
- Education News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
NEET UG Seat Allotment 2025 Round 3: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) hasn't released the NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result yet. Once the results are available (or 'out'), candidates who participated in Round 3 will be able to check their seat allotment on the official website: mcc.nic.in.
Based on the inclusion of new seats, the MCC has extended the choice-filling period for Round 3 until 11:59 PM on 13 October 2025.
Following the seat allotment result, candidates who have been allocated a seat must report to their assigned colleges. They should bring all the required documents with them between 9 and 17 October 2025.
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Official Websites
Candidates can register and follow the counselling process on both the NTA official website and the official NEET website.
- neet.nta.nic.in
- nta.ac.in
NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check
Step 1: Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, select the link to view the NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result.
Step 3: Enter your login details and submit.
Step 4: Check the seat allotment result shown on your screen.
Step 5: Download and print a copy for your records.
NEET UG Counselling: How to Fill and Lock Choices
Step 1: Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "UG Medical" section.
Step 3: Next, under the "Candidate Activity Board", click on "New Registration 2025".
Step 4: Select your preferred colleges (or 'institutes') during the choice-filling stage and lock your choices.
Step 5: Your choices will then be successfully registered for the seat allotment process.
NEET UG Round 3 Counselling: 139 New Seats Added
A total of 139 seats have been added for Round 3. These new seats are distributed across several regions, including 42 seats added in Delhi (NCT), 25 in Gujarat, 15 in Haryana, 25 in Maharashtra, 25 in Punjab, and 7 in Uttar Pradesh.
Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj
Published On: 13 October 2025 at 08:59 IST