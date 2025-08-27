GATE 2026 Registration to Begin Tomorrow, Check Eligibility, Application Fee, and How to Apply Here

GATE Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will commence the GATE 2026 registration process on August 28, 2025. Students who are interested in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can apply for the exam on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

The deadline to submit your GATE 2026 application without a late fee is September 28, 2025. If you miss this date, you have until October 9, 2025, to submit your application, but a late fee will be applied.

GATE 2026: Application Fees

The GATE 2026 application fee is Rs 1000 for female, SC/ST, and PwD candidates, and Rs 2000 for all others. An extra Rs 500 is charged for late applications. The fees are per paper.

GATE Registration 2026: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official GATE website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the 'GATE 2026 registration' link.

Step 3: You will need to register and create an account.

Step 4: After registering, log in using your new credentials.

Step 5: Complete the application form, upload the required documents, pay the fee, and then submit the form.

Step 6: Finally, download the confirmation page and print a copy for your records.

GATE 2026: Important Dates

Registration Start Date: August 28, 2025

Registration End Date (without late fee): September 28, 2025

Registration End Date (with late fee): October 9, 2025

Exam Dates: February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026

GATE 2026: Exam Details

The GATE 2026 examination is scheduled for February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2025. The test will be held in two separate sessions each day: the first from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the second from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.