Updated 27 August 2025 at 12:32 IST

GATE 2026 Registration to Begin Tomorrow, Check Eligibility, Application Fee, and How to Apply Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati begins GATE 2026 registration on August 28. The deadline to apply without a late fee is September 28. Here is all you need to know.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
GATE Registration 2026
GATE Registration 2026 | Image: AI
GATE Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will commence the GATE 2026 registration process on August 28, 2025. Students who are interested in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can apply for the exam on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. 

The deadline to submit your GATE 2026 application without a late fee is September 28, 2025. If you miss this date, you have until October 9, 2025, to submit your application, but a late fee will be applied. 

GATE 2026: Application Fees 

The GATE 2026 application fee is Rs 1000 for female, SC/ST, and PwD candidates, and Rs 2000 for all others. An extra Rs 500 is charged for late applications. The fees are per paper. 

GATE Registration 2026: How To Apply 

Step 1: Visit the official GATE website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click the 'GATE 2026 registration' link. 

Step 3: You will need to register and create an account. 

Step 4: After registering, log in using your new credentials. 

Step 5: Complete the application form, upload the required documents, pay the fee, and then submit the form. 

Step 6: Finally, download the confirmation page and print a copy for your records. 

GATE 2026: Important Dates 

  • Registration Start Date: August 28, 2025 
  • Registration End Date (without late fee): September 28, 2025 
  • Registration End Date (with late fee): October 9, 2025 
  • Exam Dates: February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026 

GATE 2026: Exam Details 

The GATE 2026 examination is scheduled for February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2025. The test will be held in two separate sessions each day: the first from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the second from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. 

GATE is a national-level test that serves multiple purposes. It's used for admission to postgraduate courses at top Indian institutions, as well as for securing jobs in public sector undertakings (PSUs). 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 27 August 2025 at 12:32 IST

