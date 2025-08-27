HPBOSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025 Likely Today at hpbose.org, Know How to Check

HP Board Supplementary Results 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the supplementary exam results for Class 10 and 12 today, August 27, 2025. Although an exact time has not been confirmed, students who took the exams can check their results on the official website at hpbose.org.

Candidates awaiting their supplementary results for classes 10 and 12 from the Himachal Pradesh Board have multiple ways to check their scores. Besides the official website, the results can also be accessed via SMS and the DigiLocker app.

To view their marks, students will need their roll number as it appears on their admit card. It is important to remember that the result available online is for provisional reference only. Candidates must collect their final, original mark sheet directly from their respective schools once it is available.

HPBOSE Supplementary Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official HPBOSE website at hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the main page, find and click the 'Results' section.

Step 3: Select the specific link for the Class 10 or Class 12 supplementary result for 2025.

Step 4: A new window will open. Enter your roll number in the box provided and click 'Submit'.

Step 5: Your mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 6: You should download and save a copy of this mark sheet for your records.

About HPBOSE Supplementary Exam 2025:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) finished its compartment exams for 2025 on July 25. The results, which will be announced soon for Class 10 and 12, will show students their scores for each subject, their total marks, and whether they have passed or failed.