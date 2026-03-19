GATE Result 2026: How To Access Your Scorecard On The Official GOAPS Portal? Check Step-By-Step Process | Image: X

Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has officially declared the results for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 today, March 19.

Thousands of aspirants who appeared for the computer-based test on February 7, 8, 14, and 15 can now access their qualifying status and marks through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

While the raw marks and qualifying status are visible starting today, candidates should note that the formal, downloadable GATE Scorecard 2026 will be available for download from March 27, 2026.

Step-by-Step Guide to Check Results

To ensure a smooth experience amidst high server traffic, candidates are advised to follow this standardised procedure on the official portal:

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1. Navigate to the primary GATE 2026 URL: gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

2. Click on the "Candidate Login" or "GOAPS Portal" link prominently displayed on the homepage.

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3. Log in using your registered Enrollment ID or Email Address along with your secure Password.

4. Once logged in, click on the 'Result' tab to view your raw marks (out of 100), normalised GATE score (out of 1000), and All India Rank (AIR).

5. The dashboard will explicitly state whether you have "Qualified" based on the category-wise cutoff marks released for your specific paper.

Important Dates and Fee Structure

Students must download and save an electronic copy of their scorecard during the free window.

Free Download Period: March 27 to May 31, 2026.

Paid Download Period: From June 1 to December 31, 2026, a fee of ₹500 per test paper will be charged for downloading the scorecard.

After January 1, 2027, scorecards for the 2026 session will not be issued under any circumstances.

Validity and Future Use

The GATE 2026 score remains valid for three years from the date of announcement. This score is mandatory for admission to postgraduate programs (M.Tech/Ph.D.) in premier institutes like IITs, NITs, and IISc via the COAP and CCMT counselling portals.

Additionally, several high-profile Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) such as ONGC, NTPC, and GAIL will utilise these scores in their upcoming recruitment cycles.