Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2025: GBSHSE Class 10 Result Declared at results.gbshsegoa.net, Direct Link Here

Goa Board 10th Result 2025: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the SSC or Class 10 board exam results for 2025 today, April 7. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results online at gbhse.in or results.gbshsegoa.net.

To check their results, students need to enter their seat number, school index number, and registration ID. These details can be found on the admit card. If any information is missing, students can reach out to their respective schools to get the school index number.

GBSHSE Class 10 Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website: results.gbshsegoa.net.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Goa Board SSC Result 2025’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required details.

Step 4: Complete the security captcha.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Get Result’ button.

Step 6: Your SSC marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and print a copy for your records and future use.

GBSHSE Class 10 Results 2025: How to Check on DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app from the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Sign up by entering your name, mobile number, date of birth, Aadhaar number, and email ID.

Step 3: Set a password of your choice and complete the registration process.

Step 4: Log in using your registered mobile number and password.

Step 5: In the dashboard, go to the ‘Education’ section and select ‘Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE)’.

Step 6: Click on ‘SSC Result 2025’ to view and download your digital marksheet.

Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

Students can also check their results through SMS. Just follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your phone.

Step 2: Type the message in this format: RESULT GOA10 ROLLNO (replace ROLLNO with your actual roll number).

Step 3: Send the message to 56263 or 5676750.

Step 4: You will receive your result details as a reply via SMS.

What’s Next?