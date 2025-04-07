JEE Advanced 2025 Registration Begins Foreign Nationals at jeeadv.ac.in, Direct Link to Apply

JEE Advanced 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has begun the direct registration process for JEE Advanced 2025 for foreign nationals, including Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO). This registration window is exclusively for candidates under the foreign category who wish to apply for undergraduate programmes at IITs. Eligible applicants are advised to complete the registration by visiting the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.

The last date to submit applications is May 2, and candidates must complete the payment of the registration fee by May 5. For Indian students, the registration process will begin on April 23, following the announcement of the JEE Main results, which are expected to be declared on April 17.

JEE Advanced 2025 Registration: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeeadv.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, “Online Direct Registration for Foreign National Candidates and OCI/PIO (F) Candidates.” This will take you to a new page.

Step 3: Enter all the required details carefully in the registration form.

Step 4: Proceed to pay the application fee using the available online payment options.

Step 5: Once done, submit the application form.

Step 6: Make sure to save a copy of your submitted form on your device or print it out for future reference.

Who Qualifies as a Foreign National?

Foreign nationals, meaning individuals who are not citizens of India by birth or naturalisation, are eligible to apply for admission under a special provision that allows up to 10% of the seats in each academic session. However, they are not entitled to any reservation benefits that apply to Indian candidates, such as those based on caste or economic background.

Additionally, no specific seat reservations are available for female candidates in the foreign national category.