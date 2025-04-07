Goa Board SSC Result 2025: GBSHSE Class 10th Result Today At gbshse.in, Check Details

Goa Board 10th Result 2025: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is set to declare the Goa SSC Result 2025 today. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can check their results online through the board’s official websites — gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

According to the official notification released by the Board, schools will be able to download the consolidated result sheets from April 9, 2025, by logging in with their credentials on the official website. Students must score at least 33 percent marks overall to pass the Goa Board SSC examination.

The GBSHSE SSC Scorecard 2025 will include important details such as the student's name, registration number, roll number, total marks, subject-wise marks, pass/fail status, rank, and other relevant information.

Official Notice:

Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website: results.gbshsegoa.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, “Goa Board SSC Result 2025.”

Step 3: Enter your seat number, school index number, and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Complete the captcha code to verify you’re not a robot.

Step 5: Click on “Get Result” to view your marksheet on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result and either print it or save a screenshot for future use.

Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2025: Steps to Check via SMS

Alternatively, students can check their results through SMS. Simply type “RESULT GOA10 ROLLNO” (replace ROLLNO with your actual roll number) and send it to 56263 or 5676750. You will receive your result details via text message.

Goa Board 10th Exam 2025:

This year, a total of 18,838 regular students appeared for the Goa SSC examination, which includes 9,280 boys and 9,558 girls. Apart from the regular students, the exam was also attended by 575 private (fresh) candidates, 39 private (exempted) candidates, and 8,687 students who chose NQSF subjects.