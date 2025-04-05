MHT CET 2025 PCM Hall Ticket to Be Out Soon on cetcell.mahacet.org, Know How to Download

MHT CET 2025 PCM Hall Ticket to Be Out Soon | Image: File Photo

MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is preparing to release the admit cards for the MHT CET 2025 (PCM group – Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics). Candidates who have registered for the exam will soon be able to download their hall tickets from the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.

To download the MHT CET admit card, candidates must log in using their application number or email ID along with their password. The hall ticket will include important details such as the candidate’s personal information, exam centre address, exam date and time, and instructions to follow on the exam day.

MHT CET 2025 PCM Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET 2025 at mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the MHT CET 2025 admit card.

Step 3: Log in using your registered email ID and password.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your CET 2025 hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download and save it, and keep a printed copy for future reference.

MHT CET 2025: PCM Exam

The MHT CET 2025 exams for the PCM group are scheduled to be held from April 19 to 27, 2025, except on April 24. This follows the successful release of hall tickets for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group on April 3. The MHT CET is an important entrance exam for students aiming to pursue undergraduate courses in engineering, technology, and pharmacy at reputed institutions across Maharashtra.