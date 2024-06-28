sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:52 IST, June 28th 2024

Govt has taken right decision: Gowda on CBI probe in NEET paper leak case

Amid an uproar in the Rajya Sabha over the NEET issue, senior JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda on Friday appealed to the opposition to let the House function smoothly and said the government cannot fix responsibility until the probe in the matter is completed.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
HD Deve Gowda
एचडी देवेगौड़ा | Image: PTI5
