Published 14:52 IST, June 28th 2024

Govt has taken right decision: Gowda on CBI probe in NEET paper leak case

Amid an uproar in the Rajya Sabha over the NEET issue, senior JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda on Friday appealed to the opposition to let the House function smoothly and said the government cannot fix responsibility until the probe in the matter is completed.