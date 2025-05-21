com score card
Updated May 21st 2025, 18:50 IST

GPAT Admit Card 2025 Out at natboard.edu.in, Direct Link to Download

GPAT 2025 admit card is out at natboard.edu.in. Candidates can download it using their registration number and password. The exam is scheduled for 25 May for MPharma admissions and scholarships.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Laptop
GPAT Admit Card 2025 Out at natboard.edu.in, Direct Link to Download | Image: Unsplash

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the admit card for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2025 (GPAT 2025) today, May 21. Candidates, who will be appearing in the computer-based test, can download their exam hall ticket through the official website at natboard.edu.in. 

Candidates can download the GPAT 2025 admit card by entering their registration number and password. The GPAT 2025 admit card is a crucial document that all candidates must carry to the examination centre, along with a valid photo ID proof. 

GPAT Admit Card 2025: How to Download  

Step 1: Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Examination Centre’ and click on ‘Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)’. 

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link. 

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password to log in. 

Step 5: Your GPAT 2025 Admit Card will appear on the screen. 

Step 6: Carefully check details such as your name, category, photograph, and signature. 

Step 7: Download and print the admit card for future use. 

Direct Link to Download - GPAT Admit Card 2025 

About GPAT Exam 2025: 

As per the official schedule, GPAT 2025 will be conducted on May 25, 2025, at exam centres across the country. This national-level exam is held for admission to MPharma and related courses in 800 AICTE-approved institutes in India. It also serves as a basis for awarding scholarships to eligible candidates pursuing a Master of Pharmacy (M.Pharm) degree.  

Published May 21st 2025, 18:50 IST