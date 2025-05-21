SBI PO Mains Result 2025 Declared at sbi.co.in, Direct Link to Check

SBI PO Mains Result 2025 Out: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially declared the SBI Probationary Officers (PO) Mains Result 2025 today, May 21, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Mains exam can check the result in PDF format by visiting the official website at sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO Mains 2025 results have been released in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of candidates who have been shortlisted. These candidates will move on to the next stage of the selection process, which is the interview round.

SBI PO Mains Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Careers’ tab on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the careers page. Look for the ‘Probationary Officer Recruitment’ section.

Step 4: Click on the link titled ‘SBI PO Mains 2025 Results’.

Step 5: A PDF file will open, displaying the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

Step 6: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

About SBI PO Mains Exam 2025:

The SBI PO 2025 Mains examination was held on May 5 in a single-day session across the country.

The exam had two main sections: an objective test worth 200 marks and a descriptive test worth 50 marks. The objective section tested candidates in four time-bound areas – Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, and English Language.