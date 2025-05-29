GPAT Answer Key 2025 Released at natboard.edu.in, Here's How to Raise Objection | Image: Unsplash

GPAT Answer Key 2025 OUT: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the provisional answer key for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) today, May 29, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the GPAT 2025 exam can now access their response sheets, along with the provisional answer keys, from the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Official Notice:

Candidates can review their GPAT answers using the official answer key released by NBEMS. If they find any discrepancies, they can challenge the provisional key by submitting objections online at the official website. The objection window will stay open until June 1, 2025, 3 PM.

GPAT Answer Key 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the GPAT 2025 answer key.

Step 3: Log in using your registered credentials.

Step 4: Click on the option to download your response sheet and answer key.

Step 5: The provisional answer key and your response sheet will appear on the screen.

GPAT Answer Key 2025: How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Log in to your GPAT dashboard using your credentials.

Step 3: Click on the link labelled ‘Challenge Form’.

Step 4: Fill in the form with details of the question you wish to challenge.

Step 5: Provide a valid explanation and upload any supporting documents, if required.

Step 6: Submit the challenge along with a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.

About GPAT 2025 Exam:

The GPAT 2025 exam took place on May 25, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM, at various exam centres across the country. This Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test is held for admission to MPharm and equivalent postgraduate pharmacy courses.