NIOS Class 10 Result 2025 Likely Soon at results.nios.ac.in, Where and How to Check

NIOS Class 10 Result 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is likely to announce the Class 10 result soon. Once declared, students can check and download their results from the official website at nios.ac.in.

To check the NIOS Class 10 Result 2025, students need to enter their roll number and any other required details on the official portal.

After downloading the result, they should carefully check all the information on the digital marksheet. The Class 10 marksheet will include important details such as the student's name, roll number, date of birth, and subject-wise marks.

NIOS 10th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at nios.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Result/Examination” section.

Step 3: Select the link for NIOS Class 10 Result 2025.

Step 4: Enter your login details, such as your enrolment number.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the result for future reference.

NIOS 10th Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

Students can also check their results through SMS.

Type the message NIOS10 and send it to 5676750.

You will receive your result on your mobile phone shortly after sending the message.

NIOS 10th Exam 2025: Rechecking and Re-evaluation Fees

Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks have the option to apply for rechecking or re-evaluation. The applicable fees per subject are as follows:

Rechecking: Rs 400

Re-evaluation: Rs 1,000

About NIOS 10th Exam 2025:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) conducted the Class 10 exams from April 9 to May 19, 2025.