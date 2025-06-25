NIOS Class 10 Result 2025 Likely Soon at results.nios.ac.in, Where and How to Check

Updated 25 June 2025 at 13:10 IST
NIOS Class 10 Result 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is likely to announce the Class 10 result soon. Once declared, students can check and download their results from the official website at nios.ac.in.
To check the NIOS Class 10 Result 2025, students need to enter their roll number and any other required details on the official portal.
After downloading the result, they should carefully check all the information on the digital marksheet. The Class 10 marksheet will include important details such as the student's name, roll number, date of birth, and subject-wise marks.
Step 1: Go to the official website at nios.ac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Result/Examination” section.
Step 3: Select the link for NIOS Class 10 Result 2025.
Step 4: Enter your login details, such as your enrolment number.
Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and save the result for future reference.
Students can also check their results through SMS.
Type the message NIOS10 and send it to 5676750.
You will receive your result on your mobile phone shortly after sending the message.
Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks have the option to apply for rechecking or re-evaluation. The applicable fees per subject are as follows:
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) conducted the Class 10 exams from April 9 to May 19, 2025.
Students who are not satisfied with their performance in any subject can apply for an improvement exam by paying the required examination fee. Each student is allowed to appear for a compartment exam only once during the five-year admission period.
Published 25 June 2025 at 13:10 IST