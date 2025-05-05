GSEB HSC Result 2025: Gujarat Board 12th Result Declared at gseb.org, Check Pass Percentage, Toppers List & Direct Link Here

GSEB Gujarat HSC Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the results for the Class 12 (HSC) board examinations for the Science, General, and Vocational streams. Students who appeared for the exams can view their results on the official website at gseb.org.

To check their GSEB 2025 results, students will need to enter their roll number and seat number as given on their admit card. Those who appeared for the entrance exam for engineering and pharmacy courses can view their subject-wise marks and GUJCET percentile through a separate result link.

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2025: Where to Check

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the results on the following official websites:

gseb.org

Results.digilocker.gov.in

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2025: Pass Percentage

This year, 93.07 per cent of students passed the GSEB HSC exam, marking an improvement over last year's pass percentage of 91.93 per cent. In 2023, the pass rate was 73.27 per cent.

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2025: District-wise Pass Percentage

Banaskantha recorded the highest pass percentage in the General stream, while Vadodara had the lowest. In the Science stream, Morbi district topped the results, while Dahod reported the lowest performance.

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab.

Step 3: In the login window, select your seat type and enter your 6-digit seat number.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Go’ button.

Step 5: Your GSEB HSC Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Carefully check all the details to ensure your personal information is correct.

Step 7: Download or print your result and keep it safe for future reference.

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2025: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the official website at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Register by entering your Aadhaar number and other required personal details.

Step 3: Log in using your mobile number and the security PIN.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Education’ tab.

Step 5: Select ‘Gujarat Board’ and then choose ‘HSC Result Marksheet’ from the dropdown menu.

Step 6: Enter your registration number and select the year of passing.

Step 7: Your GSEB HSC Class 12 Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Check that all your details are correct, then download or save the marksheet for future use.

About GSEB Gujarat HSC 2025 Exam:

The GSEB Class 12 exams for the Science stream were held from 27 February to 10 March 2025, with practical exams taking place on 6 February 2025.