CBSE Board Result 2025: Class 10 & 12 Results Expected Soon; How to Check on DigiLocker, Official Websites

CBSE Result 2025: Class 10th & 12th Results to Be Announced Soon on results.cbse.nic.in | Image: File Photo

CBSE Results 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) is all set to declare the Class 10 and 12 board exam results for over 42 lakh students in the coming days. While the exact date has not been confirmed, past trends indicate that the CBSE results are likely to be announced in mid-May 2025.

This year, CBSE conducted the board exams from February 15 to April 4, 2025. Once the results are released, students can easily check their scores online through CBSE’s official result portals, DigiLocker, or the UMANG app.

Where to Check CBSE Board Result 2025?

Students can access their CBSE Class 10 and 12 results on the following platforms:

[cbse.gov.in](https://cbse.gov.in)

[cbseresults.nic.in](https://cbseresults.nic.in)

[results.cbse.nic.in](https://results.cbse.nic.in)

[results.digilocker.gov.in](https://results.digilocker.gov.in)

[umang.gov.in](https://umang.gov.in)

How to Check CBSE Result 2025 on DigiLocker?

Follow these simple steps to access your marks via DigiLocker:

1. Visit [digilocker.gov.in](https://digilocker.gov.in)

2. Choose your class (10 or 12)

3. Enter your Roll Number, School Code, and 6-digit Security PIN provided by your school

4. Click “Next”

5. Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and click “Submit”

6. Once verified, your DigiLocker account gets activated

7. Click “Go to DigiLocker account”

8. Find your CBSE 2025 result in the "Documents" section

9. If you’re already registered, simply log in and view your result

How to Download CBSE Results 2025 at cbseresults.nic.in?

When the board releases the CBSE Result 2025 date and time, the students who took the exams can follow the given steps to get their results online at the official result website at cbseresults.nic.in:

Visit the official CBSE website at cbseresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the tab for ‘Results’

Now, click on the link for ‘CBSE Class 10 Result 2025’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 Result 2025’

In the login window, enter your login credentials as mentioned below

Press on ‘Submit’

Your CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 will appear on your screen

Check your details and download the marksheet for future use

CBSE 10th Result date: How to get CBSE 10th Result on UMANG App and website?

Students can follow the given steps to get their CBSE Results on UMANG App:

Download the UMANG app or visit the official website at web.umang.gov.in

Create an account using your personal details

Now, log in using your mobile number and other login credentials

In the home screen, look for the ‘Education’ tab

Find ‘CBSE’ and click on it

Select ‘CBSE Class 10’

In the portal, enter all the required details and press ‘Submit’

Your CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 will appear

Check your details and download it for future reference

What Happens After CBSE Results Are Declared?

Supplementary Exams: For students who fail in one or more subjects.

Re-evaluation/Improvement: Students dissatisfied with their scores can apply by paying the prescribed subject-wise fee.