CBSE Board Result 2025: Class 10 & 12 Results Expected Soon; How to Check on DigiLocker, Official Websites

Updated May 5th 2025, 09:49 IST
CBSE Results 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) is all set to declare the Class 10 and 12 board exam results for over 42 lakh students in the coming days. While the exact date has not been confirmed, past trends indicate that the CBSE results are likely to be announced in mid-May 2025.
This year, CBSE conducted the board exams from February 15 to April 4, 2025. Once the results are released, students can easily check their scores online through CBSE’s official result portals, DigiLocker, or the UMANG app.
Students can access their CBSE Class 10 and 12 results on the following platforms:
[cbse.gov.in](https://cbse.gov.in)
[cbseresults.nic.in](https://cbseresults.nic.in)
[results.cbse.nic.in](https://results.cbse.nic.in)
[results.digilocker.gov.in](https://results.digilocker.gov.in)
[umang.gov.in](https://umang.gov.in)
Follow these simple steps to access your marks via DigiLocker:
1. Visit [digilocker.gov.in](https://digilocker.gov.in)
2. Choose your class (10 or 12)
3. Enter your Roll Number, School Code, and 6-digit Security PIN provided by your school
4. Click “Next”
5. Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and click “Submit”
6. Once verified, your DigiLocker account gets activated
7. Click “Go to DigiLocker account”
8. Find your CBSE 2025 result in the "Documents" section
9. If you’re already registered, simply log in and view your result
When the board releases the CBSE Result 2025 date and time, the students who took the exams can follow the given steps to get their results online at the official result website at cbseresults.nic.in:
Visit the official CBSE website at cbseresults.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the tab for ‘Results’
Now, click on the link for ‘CBSE Class 10 Result 2025’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 Result 2025’
In the login window, enter your login credentials as mentioned below
Press on ‘Submit’
Your CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 will appear on your screen
Check your details and download the marksheet for future use
Students can follow the given steps to get their CBSE Results on UMANG App:
Download the UMANG app or visit the official website at web.umang.gov.in
Create an account using your personal details
Now, log in using your mobile number and other login credentials
In the home screen, look for the ‘Education’ tab
Find ‘CBSE’ and click on it
Select ‘CBSE Class 10’
In the portal, enter all the required details and press ‘Submit’
Your CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 will appear
Check your details and download it for future reference
Supplementary Exams: For students who fail in one or more subjects.
Re-evaluation/Improvement: Students dissatisfied with their scores can apply by paying the prescribed subject-wise fee.
Stay tuned for the CBSE Result 2025 official announcement and keep your roll number, school code, and security PIN handy for a hassle-free result check.
Published May 5th 2025, 09:33 IST