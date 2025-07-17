Republic World
Updated 17 July 2025 at 11:10 IST

GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2025 Released for General Stream at gseb.org, Check Gujarat Board 12th Supply Result

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the Class 12 General Stream Supplementary Result 2025 at gseb.org. Students can check it online or via WhatsApp using their seat number.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2025 Released
GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2025 Released | Image: File Photo

Gujarat Board 12th Supplementary Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), also known as GSEB, has declared the Class 12 (HSC) Supplementary Exam Results for the General Stream. Students can check their results by visiting the official website of the board at gseb.org. 

To check the GSEB Class 12 General Stream Supplementary Result, students must enter their seat number. 

Please note that the result available online is provisional. Students will need to collect the original marksheet from their respective schools. 

GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Gujarat Board at gseb.org. 

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see the login window for the HSC General Purak (Supplementary) July 2025 exam result. 

Step 3: Enter your required login credentials, such as your seat number or other details as asked. 

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button to view your result. 

Step 5: Once the result appears on the screen, download the page and save a copy for future reference. 

Direct Link to Check - GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2025 

GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2025: How to Check Via WhatsApp 

Students can also get their Gujarat Board Class 12 General Stream Supplementary Result 2025 by sending their exam seat number via WhatsApp to 6357300971. 

About GSEB HSC Supplementary Exam 2025: 

The Gujarat Board conducted the Class 12 (HSC) General Stream Supplementary Examinations from June 23 to July 3, 2025. The exams were held in a single shift each day, from 10:30 AM to 1:45 PM. 

Out of the 40,865 students who registered for the exams, 33,731 appeared, and 17,397 students successfully passed. The overall pass percentage for the General Stream supplementary exam stands at 51.58 per cent. 

Published 17 July 2025 at 11:10 IST