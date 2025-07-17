GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2025 Released for General Stream at gseb.org, Check Gujarat Board 12th Supply Result

Updated 17 July 2025 at 11:10 IST
Gujarat Board 12th Supplementary Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), also known as GSEB, has declared the Class 12 (HSC) Supplementary Exam Results for the General Stream. Students can check their results by visiting the official website of the board at gseb.org.
To check the GSEB Class 12 General Stream Supplementary Result, students must enter their seat number.
Please note that the result available online is provisional. Students will need to collect the original marksheet from their respective schools.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Gujarat Board at gseb.org.
Step 2: On the homepage, you will see the login window for the HSC General Purak (Supplementary) July 2025 exam result.
Step 3: Enter your required login credentials, such as your seat number or other details as asked.
Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button to view your result.
Step 5: Once the result appears on the screen, download the page and save a copy for future reference.
Students can also get their Gujarat Board Class 12 General Stream Supplementary Result 2025 by sending their exam seat number via WhatsApp to 6357300971.
The Gujarat Board conducted the Class 12 (HSC) General Stream Supplementary Examinations from June 23 to July 3, 2025. The exams were held in a single shift each day, from 10:30 AM to 1:45 PM.
Out of the 40,865 students who registered for the exams, 33,731 appeared, and 17,397 students successfully passed. The overall pass percentage for the General Stream supplementary exam stands at 51.58 per cent.
