Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu 2025 Recruitment Begins at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, Check Details Here

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025: The Indian Air Force has started the registration process for Agniveervayu recruitment under the Agnipath scheme. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

According to the official notification, the registration for Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 began online at 11:00 AM on July 11, 2025, and will remain open until 11:00 PM on July 31, 2025.

Candidates must check that they meet all the eligibility requirements, including educational qualifications, age limit, and physical standards, before applying. The selection process includes an online test, a physical fitness test, and a medical examination. Only applications submitted through the online portal will be accepted.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Passed Class 12 with Physics, Mathematics, and English from a recognised board, securing at least 50 per cent overall and a minimum of 50 per cent in English.

Obtained a three-year diploma in Engineering in any of the following branches: Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Automobile, Computer Science, Instrumentation Technology, or Information Technology, with a minimum of 50 per cent marks both in total and in English.

Completed Class 12 in any stream, achieving at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent in English.

Completed a two-year vocational programme with a minimum of 50 per cent marks overall and 50 per cent in English. If English wasn't a subject in the vocational course, the candidate should have scored at least 50 per cent in English in Class 10 or 12.

Age Requirement

Applicants must be between 17½ and 21 years of age. Only those born between July 2, 2005 and January 2, 2009, inclusive of both dates, are eligible to apply for the recruitment.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘Announcement’ section.

Step 3: If you're a new user, complete the registration. If already registered, log in using your email ID and password.

Step 4: Fill in all the required details, pay the application fee, and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Download the filled-in application form.

Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future use.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The Agniveervayu selection process consists of multiple phases, beginning with an online test known as STAR. Admit cards for this test will be sent to the registered email addresses of candidates 48 to 72 hours before the examination. The test will have a duration of 60 minutes and will include objective-type questions.