Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu 2025 Recruitment Begins at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, Check Details Here

Updated 12 July 2025 at 12:56 IST
IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025: The Indian Air Force has started the registration process for Agniveervayu recruitment under the Agnipath scheme. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
According to the official notification, the registration for Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 began online at 11:00 AM on July 11, 2025, and will remain open until 11:00 PM on July 31, 2025.
Candidates must check that they meet all the eligibility requirements, including educational qualifications, age limit, and physical standards, before applying. The selection process includes an online test, a physical fitness test, and a medical examination. Only applications submitted through the online portal will be accepted.
Age Requirement
Applicants must be between 17½ and 21 years of age. Only those born between July 2, 2005 and January 2, 2009, inclusive of both dates, are eligible to apply for the recruitment.
Step 1: Visit the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘Announcement’ section.
Step 3: If you're a new user, complete the registration. If already registered, log in using your email ID and password.
Step 4: Fill in all the required details, pay the application fee, and click on ‘Submit’.
Step 5: Download the filled-in application form.
Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future use.
The Agniveervayu selection process consists of multiple phases, beginning with an online test known as STAR. Admit cards for this test will be sent to the registered email addresses of candidates 48 to 72 hours before the examination. The test will have a duration of 60 minutes and will include objective-type questions.
Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer, no marks for questions left unanswered, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect response. The scores will be normalised, and candidates must qualify in each paper individually, both for Science subjects and for subjects other than Science based on their normalised scores.
