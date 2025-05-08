GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam 2025 Dates Out, Check How to Apply Online | Image: File Photo

Gujarat 10th Supplementary Exam 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has officially declared the Class 10 results. Students can check their results by visiting the official website at gseb.org.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced that the SSC supplementary exams will take place in June 2025.

These exams will be held under the “Best of Two” scheme, giving students who either did not pass or are unhappy with their results a chance to improve their scores.

GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website: www.gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on the link for the ‘SSC Supplementary Exam 2025’.

Step 3: Enter all the required details, such as your roll number, the subjects for re-exam, and personal information.

Step 4: Upload any necessary documents, if asked.

Step 5: Pay the application fee using the online payment option.

Step 6: Download and save a copy of the confirmation slip for future use.

Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th Result 2025: Re-Verification/Re-Evaluation

If a student is unsure about the accuracy of their marks, they can apply for online verification by visiting the official website www.gseb.org and paying a fee of Rs 100 per subject.