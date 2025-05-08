CBSE Board Result 2025 Live Updates: Class 10th, 12th Results Date and Time, Know How to Check at cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the official date and time for the Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2025 soon. Once declared, students will be able to view and download their results from the official website at cbse.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in. Click Here to Check – CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2025 Official Website To access their results, students will need to enter specific details on the result portal, including their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and the security code shown on the screen. This year, over 42 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board exams. The Class 10 exams were held from February 15 to March 18, 2025, while the Class 12 exams concluded on April 4, 2025.

CBSE is likely to release the results without any prior announcement to help manage website traffic and prevent server issues. The results are expected to be declared around mid-May, following the usual schedule from previous years. CBSE Board Results 2025: Ways to Check CBSE Class 12th Result Official Website: Visit the CBSE result portal to access your marks online. SMS: Send a text message in the prescribed format to receive your result on your mobile phone. IVRS/Call: Use the Interactive Voice Response System or call the official numbers to get your scores. DigiLocker: Access your digital mark sheet and certificate through the DigiLocker platform. DIRECT LINK - CBSE Board Results 2025: Server Issues? Check Alternate Links and Real-Time Solutions for Class 10, 12 Students After the results are announced, make sure to check your name, total marks, subject-wise scores, grade, and pass status carefully. Students who do not pass in up to two subjects in Class 10 will have the opportunity to appear for compartment exams, which are expected to be held in July or August.

May 8th 2025, 13:50 IST CBSE Result 2025 Live: How to Check through IVRS (Call Service) Dial 24300699 from your phone.

Make sure to prefix the number with your local area code (e.g. 011 for Delhi).

Follow the instructions to hear your result.

Each call will cost 30 paise per minute per roll number.

May 8th 2025, 13:45 IST CBSE Board Result 2025 Live: When Were CBSE Exams Held in 2025? CBSE conducted its Class 10 and 12 exams between February 15 and April 4. Based on usual timelines, students can expect results around mid-May.

May 8th 2025, 13:42 IST How to Check CBSE Result 2025 via SMS Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Type the following message: cbse12<space>Roll Number

Send it to 7738299899.

You’ll receive your result on the same number via SMS.

May 8th 2025, 13:41 IST CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Passing Criteria To pass, Class 10 students must score at least 33% overall, while Class 12 students need 33% in both theory and practical components separately. Grace marks may be given at the board’s discretion in borderline cases.