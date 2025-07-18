GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 Declared at gbseb.org, Direct Link to Check Here

Gujarat SSC Purak Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the SSC Supplementary Result 2025 today, 18 July 2025. Students can view their results and download the GSEB SSC marksheet from the official website at gseb.org.

To access the Gujarat SSC Purak Result 2025 online, students should keep their login details ready. The only credential required is a six-digit seat number.

GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official GSEB website at gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, "SSC Supplementary Result 2025".

Step 3: In the login window, enter your six-digit seat number.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your supplementary marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the PDF copy of your result for future use.

GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025: How to Check Via SMS

Step 1: Open your messaging app and type SSC followed by a space and your seat number (for example: SSC 123456).

Step 2: Send this message to 56263.

Step 3: You will receive your result from the Gujarat Board (GSEB) via SMS.

SSC Supplementary Result 2025: 27.61 Per cent of Students Pass

The supplementary exams were held in June–July for students who were unable to pass the main SSC examination earlier this year.