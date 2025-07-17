TN 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025 Expected Soon at tnresults.nic.in, Know How to Check

TN Supplementary Results 2025: The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (DGE) is expected to release the TN Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Results 2025 soon. Once announced, the results will be available on the official website at tnresults.nic.in.

To check their TN Class 10 or 12 Supplementary Result 2025, students must enter their date of birth, registration number, and the captcha code on the result portal. Those who appeared for the supplementary exams can collect their original marksheets from their respective schools.

TN 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025: Where to Check

Students can view and download their TN Class 10 and 12 supplementary results 2025 from the following official websites:

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

TN 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official result website at tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Tamil Nadu Supply Result 2025’.

Step 3: Choose the link for your respective class (Class 10 or Class 12).

Step 4: In the login window, enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Get Marks’ button.

Step 6: Your Tamil Nadu 10th/12th Supplementary Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check all the details carefully and download the marks memo for future reference.

TN 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The details below will be mentioned on the TN 10th and 12th supply result 2025: