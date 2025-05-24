GSEB Supplementary Exam 2025: Date Sheet Released, Check SSC, HSC Pariksha Schedule Here

GSEB Supplementary Exam Schedule 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has published the Supplementary Exam 2025 timetable for Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) students. Those who did not pass the March 2025 board exams can now view the Purak Pariksha schedule on the official website at gseb.org.

Students who have not passed in Class 10 (SSC), Class 12 (HSC) Science or General Stream, Higher Secondary Foundation Stream, Vocational Stream, Sanskrit Pratham, or Sanskrit Madhyama are eligible to appear for the supplementary examination.

GSEB Supplementary Exam 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website: gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on the link titled “GSEB Supplementary Exam 2025 Datesheet”.

Step 3: The timetable will open as a PDF on your screen.

Step 4: Download and print a copy for future use.

GSEB Supplementary Exam 2025: Schedule

The SSC and HSC supplementary exams are scheduled from 23 June to 3 July 2025.

Class 10 (Purak Pariksha): Exams will be held from 23 June to 1 July 2025 in a single morning shift from 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM.

Class 12 Science Stream: Exams will run from 23 June to 30 June 2025, conducted in the afternoon shift from 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM.