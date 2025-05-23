IAF Group C Notification 2025 Released at indianairforce.nic.in, Check Eligibility, Fee, How to Apply for 153 MTS, LDC & Other Posts | Image: Unsplash

IAF Group C Recruitment 2025: The Indian Air Force has released the Group C Notification 2025 PDF under Advertisement No. 01/2025. Candidates interested in posts such as Typist, Cook, Storekeeper, Carpenter, Painter, MTS, and others can download the detailed notification to check important information, including eligibility criteria, number of vacancies, age limit, and the selection process.

IAF Group C Recruitment 2025: Vacancies

This year’s recruitment drive has positions available for candidates from various backgrounds, including General (UR), OBC, SC, ST, and EWS categories. Additionally, a certain number of posts are reserved for candidates from the PwBD and Ex-Servicemen groups.

Out of the 153 total openings, the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) role has the highest number of vacancies, with 53 posts, making it a major part of this recruitment campaign.

How to Apply for Indian Air Force Group C Posts (Offline Mode):

Step 1: Get the application form from the official notification and print it.

Step 2: Fill in all the details clearly in the given format.

Step 3: Attach Documents (Self-Attested) Add copies of the following documents:

Education certificates

Age proof

Technical/experience certificates (if any)

Caste/EWS certificate (if needed)

PwBD certificate (if needed)

Discharge book (for ex-servicemen, if applicable)

Step 4: Stick a recent passport-size photo on the form and sign across it.

Step 5: Add any other required documents, signed by you.

Step 6: Include an envelope with your address on it and a ₹10 postage stamp. Write your address in English or Hindi.

Step 7: On top of the envelope, write: “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ______ AND CATEGORY ______”

Step 8: Post the form to your chosen Air Force Station. It must reach within 30 days of the date of the job advertisement.

Step 9: Add two more passport-size photos (same as on the form) to your envelope.

NOTE: If you’re applying for more than one post, send a separate form for each.

IAF Group C Recruitment 2025: Selection Criteria