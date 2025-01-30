GTU 2025 Result Out for Winter Session on gtu.ac.in, Direct Link to Check Here

Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has announced the results for the winter session exams of various courses including BE, CS, IM, BV, BPH, PDDC, ME, MAM, DPH, and others on its official website. Students who appeared for these exams can check their results by visiting GTU's website at gtu.ac.in.

Candidates who participated in the GTU entrance examination can view and download their results from the official website by entering their login details such as enrollment number or seat number and password.

GTU 2025 Winter Session Result: How to Check

Step 1: Go to gtu.ac.in, the university's official website.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'Exam' section and select 'Result List'.

Step 3: Choose your specific course from the list.

Step 4: Enter your Enroll No./Seat No., the security code provided, and click 'Search'.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF file for future reference.

Direct Link to Check - GTU 2025 Winter Session Result