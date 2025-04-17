Gujarat Board Result 2025: GSEB HSC Result Not Releasing Today, Board Warns Against Fake Notice

GSEB HSC Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has confirmed that the results for the GSEB HSC (Class 12 Science stream) and GUJCET 2025 will not be released on 17 April, as falsely claimed in a fake press release.

In an official statement, the Board clarified that a fake press release is being shared on social media. This fake notice claims that the results of the Class 12 (Science stream) and GUJCET 2025 exams, held in March 2025, will be declared on the Board’s website at 9:00 AM on April 17.

Official Notice:

The GSEB has stated that no such announcement has been made and urged the public not to believe such misinformation. The official date and time for the result declaration will be announced only through the Board’s official website.

Gujarat Board Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Gujarat Board at gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on the ‘GSEB HSC Result 2025’ link under the “Latest Notification” section.

Step 3: A login page for the GSEB 2025 results will appear.

Step 4: Enter your seat number and click the ‘Go’ button to view your result.

Step 5: Your Gujarat Board Result 2025 will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

About GSEB HSC Exam 2025:

The Gujarat Board conducted the GSEB HSC 2025 examinations from February 27 to March 17, 2025. Practical exams for the Science stream were held earlier in February.