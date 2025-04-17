NEET PG 2025 Registration Begins Today at nbe.edu.in, Here's How to Apply

NEET PG Registration 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will open the registration for the NEET PG 2025 today, April 17, starting from 3 PM. Eligible candidates can apply for the postgraduate medical entrance exam by visiting the official websites at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

The online application process will remain open until May 7, with the deadline set for 11:55 PM. The NEET PG 2025 exam is scheduled for June 15, and the results are expected to be declared on July 15.

Official Notice:

NEET PG 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “NEET-PG 2025”.

Step 3: Start the registration process by entering your name, date of birth, gender, email ID, and mobile number.

Step 4: After registering, you will receive a user ID and password on your registered email address and mobile number.

Step 5: Use these login details to access the portal and fill in the NEET PG 2025 application form.

Step 6: Provide your personal and academic information, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee.

Step 7: Carefully review all the information before submitting the form.

About NEET PG Exam:

NEET PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate) is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission to MD (Doctor of Medicine), MS (Master of Surgery), and PG Diploma courses across India.

This year, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) will hold the NEET PG 2025 exam on June 15 in a computer-based format. The exam will be conducted in two shifts at various centres throughout the country.