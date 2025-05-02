Gujarat Board Result 2025: GSEB SSC and HSC Result Soon, When and Where to Check

GSEB Gujarat Board Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to release the much-anticipated Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) exam results for 2025 soon. Students across Gujarat are eagerly waiting for their results. Once declared, the GSEB HSC 2025 result will be available on the official website at gseb.org.

To check their results, students must click on the GSEB 10th result link, enter their seat number, and submit the details.

The GSEB HSC Result 2025 for both the Science and General streams will be released simultaneously. The exact date and time of the announcement will be shared through an official notice on the GSEB website.

Gujarat Board Result 2025: Where to Check

Students can check the GSEB SSC and HSC results 2025 through:

Official website

WhatsApp

Digilocker

SMS

Gujarat Board Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Choose ‘HSC Result 2025’ and enter your six-digit seat number.

Step 4: Press the ‘Go’ button to view your result.

Step 5: Download or print the result for your future use.

GSEB Class 10th Result 2025: Past Trends

In 2024, the GSEB HSC Science stream results were declared on May 9 at 9 AM, while the SSC results were announced on May 11. The overall pass percentage for the HSC exams that year was 91.93%.

For 2025, the GSEB HSC exams were held from February 27 to March 17.