Gujarat PGCET 2025 Admit Card Out at gujacpc.admissions.nic.in, Direct Link to Download

Gujarat PGCET Admit Card 2025: The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) has released the admit card for the Gujarat Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam and do not hold a GATE score can download their admit cards from the official website at gujacpc.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates can download the Gujarat PGCET 2025 admit card by logging in using their user ID and password.

The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the Gujarat PGCET 2025 entrance exam. To avoid any issues on the day of the exam, applicants are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket, such as the exam centre, reporting time, and important instructions.

Gujarat PGCET Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at gujacpc.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login link to access your account.

Step 3: Enter your user ID and password created during the registration process.

Step 4: Your Gujarat PGCET admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the admit card for the exam day and for future reference.

About Gujarat PGCET Exam 2025:

The Gujarat PGCET 2025 entrance exam will be held on July 5 and 6, 2025, in three sessions each day. The first session is scheduled from 10:00 AM to 11:40 AM, the second from 1:00 PM to 2:40 PM, and the third from 4:00 PM to 5:40 PM.