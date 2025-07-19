Gujarat PGCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Out at acpc.gujarat.gov.in, Know How to Check

Gujarat PGCET 2025: The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) has declared the mock seat allotment result for Gujarat Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025 today. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam for admission to MTech, MArch, MPharmacy, MBA and other programmes can download the results through the official website at acpc.gujarat.gov.in.

Registered candidates must type their login credentials, such as user ID and password, to access the Gujarat PGCET results 2025. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the allotment list can make changes to their choices from July 19 to 21, 2025.

Gujarat PGCET Mock Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official ACPC Gujarat website at acpc.gujarat.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the "Login" button.

Step 3: A new page will open. Here, you need to type in your user ID and password.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your Gujarat PGCET 2025 mock seat allotment results will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Review your seat allotment and download the list for your records.

Gujarat PGCET 2025: First Allotment Round on July 24

Seats will be allocated based on candidates' ranks from the PGCET counselling and their chosen preferences. The first round of Gujarat PGCET 2025 seat allotment results will be announced on July 24.