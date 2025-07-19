TN Supplementary Results 2025 To Be Out Soon at tnresults.nic.in, Know How to Check

TN Supplementary Results 2025: The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (DGE) is expected to release the Tamil Nadu Class 10 and 12 supplementary results for 2025 very soon. Students who took the TNDGE 10th and 12th supplementary examinations will be able to get their results, once they are available, on the official websites at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

To access their Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th supplementary results for 2025, students will need to enter their date of birth, registration number, and a captcha on the login portal. Additionally, students have the option to check their Tamil Nadu results through SMS or by using the DigiLocker app.

TN 10th and 12th Supplementary Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official Tamil Nadu results website at tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the link that says, "TN HSC +2 Supplementary Result 2025".

Step 3: A window will pop up asking for your login information. Please enter your registration number and your date of birth.

Step 4: Your Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary result for 2025 will then appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download and save a copy of your result for your own records.

TN 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The details below will be mentioned on the TN 10th and 12th supply result 2025: