GUJCET 2025 Application Window Opens for OMR Sheet at gujcet.gseb.org, Know How to Apply | Image: File Photo

GUJCET 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has opened the application window for students to access their OMR sheets for the GUJCET 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can view their OMR sheets by visiting the official website at gujcet.gseb.org.

The application window to request GUJCET OMR sheets will remain open until 5:00 PM on May 15. To access their details and apply for the response sheet, candidates must log in using their seat number, mobile number, and password.

The OMR sheets help students review their answers and understand their performance in the exam. They are a valuable resource for identifying areas of improvement and preparing more effectively for future exams.

GUJCET OMR Sheet 2025: Application and Processing Fee

Candidates are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 200 for each subject's OMR copy. An additional online application fee of Rs 20 also applies. Students can request OMR sheets for more subjects by repeating the login and payment process. This facility will remain open until May 15.

GUJCET OMR Sheet 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at gujcet.gseb.org.

Step 2: Log in using your seat number, registered mobile number, and password.

Step 3: Click on the option to request your OMR response sheet.

Step 4: Choose the subject(s) for which you want to receive the OMR sheet.

Step 5: Pay the required fee – ₹200 per subject and an additional ₹20 application fee.

Step 6: If you wish to request OMR sheets for more subjects, log in again and repeat the steps.

Step 7: After completing the payment, confirm and submit your request.

About GUJCET Result 2025: