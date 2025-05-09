GUJCET 2025 Application Window Opens for OMR Sheet at gujcet.gseb.org, Know How to Apply

Updated May 9th 2025, 13:27 IST
GUJCET 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has opened the application window for students to access their OMR sheets for the GUJCET 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can view their OMR sheets by visiting the official website at gujcet.gseb.org.
The application window to request GUJCET OMR sheets will remain open until 5:00 PM on May 15. To access their details and apply for the response sheet, candidates must log in using their seat number, mobile number, and password.
The OMR sheets help students review their answers and understand their performance in the exam. They are a valuable resource for identifying areas of improvement and preparing more effectively for future exams.
Candidates are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 200 for each subject's OMR copy. An additional online application fee of Rs 20 also applies. Students can request OMR sheets for more subjects by repeating the login and payment process. This facility will remain open until May 15.
Step 1: Visit the official website at gujcet.gseb.org.
Step 2: Log in using your seat number, registered mobile number, and password.
Step 3: Click on the option to request your OMR response sheet.
Step 4: Choose the subject(s) for which you want to receive the OMR sheet.
Step 5: Pay the required fee – ₹200 per subject and an additional ₹20 application fee.
Step 6: If you wish to request OMR sheets for more subjects, log in again and repeat the steps.
Step 7: After completing the payment, confirm and submit your request.
The GUJCET 2025 results were announced on May 5. A total of 489 students in Group A and 790 in Group B scored above the 99th percentile. Candidates who have qualified can now register for GUJCET 2025 counselling. The last date to apply for the counselling process is May 20.
Published May 9th 2025, 13:27 IST