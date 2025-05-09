sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 9th 2025, 12:11 IST

Kerala SSLC 10th Results 2025 Releasing Today at keralaresults.nic.in, How and Where to Check Scorecard Online

Kerala SSLC Result 2025: Students who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website. Check the direct link and more details here.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Kerala SSLC 10th Results 2025
SSLC Kerala Results 2025: The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) will announce the SSLC Class 10 Result 2025 today, May 9, 2025, at 3:00 PM. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. 

To access their results online, students need to log in using their roll number, register number, and date of birth. 

In addition to the official websites, results will also be available on the DigiLocker platform, the Saphalam mobile app, and via SMS for offline access. 

Here’s How to Check – CLICK HERE 

The results will be announced after a press conference held by the Education Minister and board officials. During the conference, they will share details such as the overall pass percentage, performance by gender, district-wise results, and other key statistics. 

Kerala SSLC 10th Results 2025: How to Download Scorecard 

Step 1: Go to the official Kerala results website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘SSLC Results 2025 – Published’ 

Step 3: On the login page, enter your registration number and date of birth 

Step 4: Click the ‘Submit’ button 

Step 5: Your SSLC Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen 

Step 6: Carefully check your details and download the result for future use 

About SSLC Kerala Exams 2025: 

The SSLC Kerala exams 2025 were conducted from March 3rd to 26th in offline mode (pen and paper format) at various exam centres across the state. A total of 2,964 centres were set up throughout Kerala for the smooth conduct of the exams. 

The results for all students, including those from the Gulf region and Lakshadweep, will be declared today.

This year, 4,27,021 students appeared under the regular category. Among them, 2,09,325 were girls and 2,17,696 were boys. 

Published May 9th 2025, 11:38 IST