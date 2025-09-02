New Delhi: Gurugram District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an advisory urging people to work from home, and schools have been instructed to conduct online classes as an orange alert has been issued with the possibility of heavy to very-heavy rainfall on September 2 (Tuesday).

In view of the continuous heavy rainfall in Gurugram, Ajay Kumar, District Magistrate-cum-Chairperson, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Gurugram, issued important guidelines in an advisory.

The advisory read, "In view of the forecast, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct online classes on 02-09-2025".

In a post on X, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner wrote, "Gurugram received more than 100 mm (about 3.94 in) of rainfall on Monday between 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM, and the Weather Department issued an Orange Alert on 2nd September 2025 - heavy to very-heavy rainfall expected".

"The district administration appeals to the public to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow all official instructions in view of the prevailing weather conditions", the post read.

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, along with Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora, visited the Control Room at CP Office late on Monday to review the situation across the city and monitor traffic and waterlogging points.

Gurugram DC wrote on X, "District Administration & Gurugram Police are working round-the-clock to ensure the safety and convenience of Gurugram residents".

Meanwhile, continuous heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging in several parts of Haryana's Gurugram city, resulting in slower traffic movement. Public life in the city remains severely affected due to consistent downpour and resultant waterlogging.

Visuals from various areas in Gurugram, including Rajiv Chowk, Signature Tower Chowk Underpass, and Patel Nagar, showed vehicles crawling through the waterlogged roads. People were seen wading through the water, trying to carry their things.

Earlier on Monday, Congress workers, expressing frustration over waterlogging, protested against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government for its failure to manage the waterlogging following incessant rains in Gurugram. The congress workers took out a boat to show the condition of the streets after the rain, and shouted slogans.

"There is a government in the state under which Millennium City Centre has become 'Sink City'. This road, which connects the main roads of Gurugram, must be passed via boats within a few minutes of rain," said District Congress President (Rural) Vardhan Yadav during the protest.

Heavy rainfall in Delhi had triggered significant traffic congestion, particularly at the Delhi-Gurugram border, raising concerns about potential flooding along the Yamuna River.

The city also faced disruptions in flight operations due to waterlogging and low visibility, prompting airlines to issue travel advisories.

In view of the flood situation, the authorities had directed the closure of traffic and public movement on the bridge over the Yamuna River, effective from 5:00 PM on September 2, 2025, in response to a flood advisory issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC).