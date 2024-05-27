Advertisement

The Haryana government has announced the commencement of summer vacation for all schools across the state, starting from tomorrow, May 28. In a bid to provide respite from the scorching heat, both government and private schools will remain closed until June 30. The Directorate of School Education Department has issued a directive, mandating teachers to distribute holiday homework to students today, May 27.

An official notice stated, “With reference to the above subject, in continuation of the department's letter number 2/2-2023 ACD (12) dated 17.05.2024, you are informed that in all the schools (government and private) of the state summer vacation is declared from 28.05.2024 to 30.06.2024 All schools will remain closed during the said time period. Apart from this, all the teachers will also ensure to give holiday homework to the students today on 27.05.2024.”

The directive emphasizes the importance of adhering to the closure dates, with schools set to resume normal operations from July 1. District heads have been urged to ensure compliance with the order across all schools in their respective areas.

In a related development, due to the prevailing extreme heatwave conditions, all government, government-aided, and private schools in Gurugram have been instructed to remain shut from May 27 to May 31. Following this temporary closure, summer vacations for Gurugram schools will be observed from June 1 to June 30, with classes scheduled to resume on July 1.