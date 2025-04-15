RRB CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 to Release on April 18 at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Here

RRB CBT 2 Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the Junior Engineer (JE) CBT 2 exam admit card on April 18 (four days before the exam). Candidates can check the same on the official website of RRBs rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates who have qualified for the computer-based test (CBT) 2 for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (IT), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) will be able to download their admit cards by entering their registration number and password. The RRB JE admit card will be released four days before the date of the examination.

Official Notice:

RRB CBT 2 Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of your respective regional RRB.

Step 2: Click on the link that says "RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2025."

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth, or password.

Step 4: Submit the details to access your admit card.

Step 5: Check all the details carefully and download the admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout and keep it safe to carry on the day of the exam.

RRB CBT 2 Exam 2025:

The RRB CBT 2 will be conducted from April 22, 2025, for a total of 7951 positions, including Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant.