Updated May 5th 2025, 15:33 IST

Haryana Board Results 2025: Class 10th, 12th Result to Be Out Soon at bseh.org.in, When and Where to Check

Haryana HBSE Board Results 2025: Students can view their results online by visiting the official website. Check date, time, and how to download scorecard here.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Haryana Board Results 2025 Date
Haryana Board Results 2025 Date | Image: File Photo/AI

Haryana Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana, is expected to announce the HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2025 very soon. The results will be declared during a press conference. Once released, students can view their results online by visiting the official website at bseh.org.in. 

The Haryana Board is yet to confirm the official date for releasing the Class 10 and Class 12 results. However, sources suggest that the evaluation work has been completed, and the results are ready to be declared shortly. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for updates. 

Haryana Board Results 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official website at bseh.org.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2025’ or ‘Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2025’. 

Step 3: A new page will appear asking for your Roll Number and Date of Birth. 

Step 4: Enter the required details and click on the ‘Submit’ button. 

Step 5: Your HBSE 2025 result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Download your result and keep a printed copy for future reference. 

Haryana HBSE Board Results 2025: Alternative Ways to Check Results 

On the day of the result, heavy website traffic may cause delays in accessing the official HBSE site. To avoid this, students are advised to check their results during non-peak hours or use alternative options such as DigiLocker or SMS. 

Haryana HBSE Board Results 2025: Supplementary Exam  

Students who are unable to pass in one or more subjects will have a chance to appear for supplementary exams. The board will share the dates and application details for these exams after the main results are declared. 

About Haryana HBSE Board Exam 2025: 

The Haryana board conducted HBSE class 10 examination from February 28, 2025, to March 19, 2025. Meanwhile, HBSE class 12th exams are being held from February 27 to March 29, 2025.   

Published May 5th 2025, 15:33 IST